CM Stalin unveils Rs 44-cr school projects: New building in Manali, noon-meal centre in Kannagi Nagar

The completed works include a new school building with eight classrooms built at a cost of Rs 2.50 crore at a primary school in Chinna Sekkadu, Manali.

He also laid the foundation stone for five projects worth Rs 16.49 crore, including the construction of a school building with eight classrooms and a noon-meal centre at Kannagi Nagar in Sholinganallur, a four-classroom block with toilets at a middle school on Vivekanandar Street in Sholinganallur, and a new block with 18 classrooms, three staff rooms, two computer laboratories and an auditorium at a middle school in Semmenchery. The projects also include a pickleball court at a playground on Bashyam First Street in Thiru Vi Ka Nagar and a gymnasium at the Singaravelar playground in Teynampet.