CM Stalin unveils Rs 44-cr school projects: New building in Manali, noon-meal centre in Kannagi Nagar

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday inaugurated and launched projects worth Rs 44.78 crore to strengthen school and water infrastructure across Chennai.
The completed works include a new school building with eight classrooms built at a cost of Rs 2.50 crore at a primary school in Chinna Sekkadu, Manali.
He also laid the foundation stone for five projects worth Rs 16.49 crore, including the construction of a school building with eight classrooms and a noon-meal centre at Kannagi Nagar in Sholinganallur, a four-classroom block with toilets at a middle school on Vivekanandar Street in Sholinganallur, and a new block with 18 classrooms, three staff rooms, two computer laboratories and an auditorium at a middle school in Semmenchery. The projects also include a pickleball court at a playground on Bashyam First Street in Thiru Vi Ka Nagar and a gymnasium at the Singaravelar playground in Teynampet.
Separately, three projects worth Rs 25.79 crore to improve water supply and sewerage infrastructure were launched. These include overhead and underground water tanks to improve distribution in Kamaraj Colony in Kodambakkam (Rs 7.02 crore), an underground tank and dedicated pipeline to supply drinking water to Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Board tenements in Ezhil Nagar, Sholinganallur (Rs 8.55 crore), and a 0.75-MLD sewage treatment plant for TN Urban Habitat Board tenements in Manali Pudhu Nagar (Rs 10.22 crore).