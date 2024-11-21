CM Stalin to inaugurate new Tidel park in Tiruvallur

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin will inaugurate a new Tidel park developed in Tiruvallur on Friday to facilitate development of information technology in cities in northern Tamil Nadu.

Developed on 11.41 acres at a cost of Rs 330 crore at Pattabiram in Tiruvallur, the Tidel park measuring 5.57 lakh sq feet would be spread over ground plus 21 floors.

The facility would consist of the latest telecommunication infrastructure, high tension three phase electricity supply, transformers, sanitation, fire safety and CCTV surveillance besides round the clock security features, food courts and gymnasium.

The park which is capable of accommodating 6,000 IT professionals has been developed in conformity with green building standards.

The IT park would create jobs for educated youths in northern Tamil Nadu, mainly those in Tiruvallur and surroundings and contribute to the socioeconomic progress of the region.

The Chief Minister would also inaugurate a Rs 18.18 crore precision engineering and technology centre which would be a part of the mega cluster precision manufacturing centre developed at the SIDCO industrial estate at Tirumudivakkam in Kancheepuram by the state MSME department.

The facility to be inaugurated on Friday would consist of a Rs 13.33 crore worth Engineering design centre, reengineering lab, additive manufacturing centre and patent registration centre and testing lab.

The facility to be operationalised jointly by a Special Purpose Vehicle with government subsidy could be utilised by all MSMEs, StartUps and young engineers and college students in the state, a release issued by the state government said.