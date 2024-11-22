CM Stalin inaugurates state’s third largest Tidel park in Tiruvallur

CHENNAI: A 21-storied Tidel park, established at a cost of Rs 330 crore in Pattabiram in Tiruvallur was inaugurated by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday. The project is aimed at fostering development of the information technology in northern parts of the state.

Developed on 11.41 acres and established on 5.57 square feet built-up area, the Tidel park is the third full-fledged Tidel Park in the state after the one in Taramani, Chennai, and Coimbatore.

The state-of-the-art 21-storied Tidel park in Pattabiram has the capacity to accommodate around 6,000 people in the initial phase in the IT/ITeS sector, the government said. The park has been developed in conformity with green building standards.

The IT park would consist of the latest telecommunication infrastructure, high tension three phase electricity supply, 100 percent DG (Diesel Generator power back up, transformers, sanitation, fire safety and CCTV surveillance, besides round the clock security features, multi-cuisine food court, an auditorium, a gymnasium, and ample parking space.

The IT park would create jobs for educated youths in northern Tamil Nadu, mainly those in Tiruvallur and its surroundings and contribute to the socioeconomic progress of the region, an official release issued by the state government earlier said.

State MSME minister T M Anbarasan, state industries minister TRB Rajaa, stage minorities welfare minister S M Nasar, and officials the state industries and MSME departments were also present during the inauguration.