CM Stalin inaugurates Rs 249 crore Fintech Tower in Nandambakkam

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin inaugurated the Fintech Tower at Fintech City, Nandambakkam, on March 2, marking what was described as a historic day for Tamil Nadu’s fintech ecosystem.
Industries Minister Dr TRB Rajaa through a post on X, said the inauguration strengthens Chennai’s position as the prime national fintech hotspot.
Built on 2.26 acres with an investment of Rs 249 crore, the tower offers 5.56 lakh square feet of Grade A office space across two basements, ground plus eleven floors. The facility is LEED Platinum certified and has been designed to serve as the central hub for financial institutions and fintech companies.
Three companies have already received their allotment orders, and operations will begin from day one, Minister Rajaa added.