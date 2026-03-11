CM Stalin inaugurates projects worth Rs 179 cr under North Chennai Development Plan

At an event held on Wall Tax Road, the CM inaugurated a 700-tenement housing complex built at a cost of Rs 133 crore on Thanneer Thotti Street. Developed by the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA), it consists of two blocks with ground plus nine floors and includes parking for two-wheelers, eight lifts, water storage facilities and open spaces.

Thirty-five units have been reserved for persons with disabilities. Allocation orders for ten beneficiaries were handed over during the event.



He also inaugurated a marriage hall built at Rs 18.42 crore and GCC's printing press, built at Rs 8.14 crore on Anna Pillai Street. The hall can seat 648 persons, and marriages for 10 couples were conducted during the inauguration.



Other facilities developed by CMDA under the NCDP include a sports complex with courts for badminton, basketball, volleyball and football, built at Rs 9.81 crore, and a dialysis and rehabilitation centre with physiotherapy units and a 15-bed dialysis ward at Rs 9.67 crore.



Separately, the Chief Minister inaugurated the upgraded Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Park and a pond in Perungalathur, taken up at a cost of Rs.4.73 crore, with walking tracks, play areas, open-air gym facilities and other amenities.



He also laid the foundation stone for five projects to be implemented by CMDA at a total cost of Rs 51.01 crore. These include a multipurpose centre within the housing complex, community welfare halls in Perambur Barracks Road, Kakkanji Nagar in Vyasarpadi, and Tondiarpet, and a Mudhalvar Padaippagam with a modern library at Venkatapuram in Ambattur.