CM Stalin inaugurates govt projects worth Rs 17.6 cr in Kolathur

The Integrated police office building, comprising the Kolathur Deputy Commissioner of Police office, Peravallur police station, traffic police station and district cyber crime unit, constructed for Rs. 11.37 crore, located at Siva Elango Road, Jawahar Nagar, Kolathur.

At the event, CM MK Stalin launched new schemes called “Nambikkai Irrukai”(‘Seat of trust’) and “Thayakam Indri Anugungal” (‘Approach without hesitation’).