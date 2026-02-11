CM Stalin inaugurates govt projects worth Rs 17.6 cr in Kolathur
CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin inaugurated and laid the foundation for several key projects in his Kolathur assembly constituency, including an integrated police office building, the commencement of the operation of the IoT-enabled automated sewage pumping station of Metro Water Board (CMWSSB) and the foundation stone for the construction of a new sponge park of Chennai Corporation at total cost of Rs 17.64 crore on Tuesday.
The Integrated police office building, comprising the Kolathur Deputy Commissioner of Police office, Peravallur police station, traffic police station and district cyber crime unit, constructed for Rs. 11.37 crore, located at Siva Elango Road, Jawahar Nagar, Kolathur.
At the event, CM MK Stalin launched new schemes called “Nambikkai Irrukai”(‘Seat of trust’) and “Thayakam Indri Anugungal” (‘Approach without hesitation’).
The first floor houses the law and order division, All Women Police Station, reception, offices for inspectors and clerks, detention rooms, CCTNS computer room, storage and armoury, and accessible toilets.
The second floor comprises deputy commissioner’s office suite, reception, conference room, pantry, and accessible toilets.
Further, CM Stalin inaugurated the operations of the IoT-enabled automatic sewage pumping station with an upgraded H2S gas control system at Rs. 2.82 crore by Metro Water Board and foundation stone of the new sponge park, which will be set up with a 5 lakh litre rainwater harvesting system, footpath, badminton court, children’s play equipment and various infrastructure facilities at Siva Elango Road, Jawahar Nagar for Rs 3.45 crore.
Minister and CMDA chairman PK Sekarbabu, Mayor R Priya, MP Dayanidhi Maran, MLAs Thayagayam Kavi, Vetriyazhagan, and Joseph Samuel, GCP Commissioner A Arun, Metro Water Board MD DG Vinay, GCC Commissioner J Kumaragurubaran and senior officials were present at the event.