CM Stalin inaugurates education-based projects across Chennai

The Chief Minister inaugurated the centre built in Ashok Nagar. Sprawling across 7,874 sq ft, the air-conditioned facility was constructed by the CMDA at a cost of Rs 12.74 crore. The centre features a children's library section, a general reading hall, a computer room, a competitive exam and research section, and a meeting hall, among other amenities.

Under the North Chennai Development Plan, nine centres built by the CMDA at Otteri, Jamalia, Pulianthope, Pattalam, RK Nagar, Choolai, Erukkancheri, Royapuram and Raja Annamalaipuram for Rs 16.87 crore and one Chennai Corporation-built centre in Kondithope, under the Harbour constituency, were opened for public use. The Kondithope facility was built at a cost of Rs 4.24 crore.