CM Stalin distributes modern sewage removal vehicles, health insurance cards to cleanliness workers

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Stalin on Friday distributed 100 modern sewage removal vehicles, orders for loan assistance under the Annal Ambedkar Entrepreneur Scheme, and also health insurance cards for sanitation workers with Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB).

Over 50% of the underground sewage systems are 40-50 years old, which have been maintained by the Metro Water board, which mechanised the operation and maintenance, replacing the inhumane practice of manually removing the waste.

As a part of this, 539 machines are being used for the maintenance of sewage systems. Additionally, the CM distributed 58 new sewage maintenance machines worth Rs 28.55 crore. These machines are operated and maintained by 728 permanent and 1,489 contract employees, noted an official release.

In a scheme that aims to transform sanitation workers into entrepreneurs, CM Stalin distributed 100 modern sewage removal vehicles as part of the first phase. The Metro Water board, in collaboration with the Dalit Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DICCI), has implemented the scheme.

To further support the scheme, special assistance was provided under the Annal Ambedkar Entrepreneurs Scheme, with a 50% subsidy. In March 2024, loan assistance and subsidies were provided to 213 beneficiaries.

Through this initiative, the Metro Water board ensures that these workers will have a minimum monthly income of Rs 50,000 for the next seven years. A budget of Rs 500.24 crore has been allocated for this.

To ensure these workers receive free medical treatment, the State government has provided the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Cards to 100 sanitation workers.