Cloud band over the Bay of Bengal to bring cooler weather to Chennai

CHENNAI: Chennai is likely to experience slightly cooler and cloudier weather on Saturday as a broad cloud band over the Bay of Bengal moves closer to the north Tamil Nadu coast, according to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC).
The weather system, currently located about 80-100 km east-northeast of Chennai over the Bay of Bengal, is expected to increase cloud cover and humidity levels across the city and its neighbouring suburbs.
Due to reduced sunshine, daytime temperatures are likely to remain 1-3 degrees Celsius below normal. A stronger sea breeze is also expected to bring moisture-laden winds inland, contributing to relatively pleasant conditions.
The RMC has indicated the possibility of isolated light to moderate thundershowers along the north coastal districts, including Chennai, during the day.
While widespread or heavy rainfall is not anticipated, the city is expected to witness generally cloudy skies, higher humidity and slightly cooler temperatures, with no major rain event forecast.