Cloud band over the Bay of Bengal to bring cooler weather to Chennai

The weather system, currently located about 80-100 km east-northeast of Chennai over the Bay of Bengal, is expected to increase cloud cover and humidity levels across the city and its neighbouring suburbs.

Due to reduced sunshine, daytime temperatures are likely to remain 1-3 degrees Celsius below normal. A stronger sea breeze is also expected to bring moisture-laden winds inland, contributing to relatively pleasant conditions.

The RMC has indicated the possibility of isolated light to moderate thundershowers along the north coastal districts, including Chennai, during the day.