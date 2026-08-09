Cloud band brings relief to Chennai; pleasant weather to stay

According to the RMC, light to moderate rainfall is expected at isolated places across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal until August 14. Temperatures are also set to remain comfortable over Chennai through the coming week.

VR Durai, head of the Regional Weather Forecasting Centre at the RMC, stated that an upper-air cyclonic circulation is currently lying over north coastal Tamil Nadu, extending up to 5.8 km above mean sea level. Additionally, a weather system developing over the northwest Bay of Bengal could trigger wind convergence, leading to further scattered spells over Chennai over the next few days.

Maximum temperatures across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal are likely to hover near normal on Sunday. However, mercury levels could rise 2-3°C above normal at isolated spots in north interior Tamil Nadu, while remaining close to average elsewhere until August 12.

Among the city weather stations, Nungambakkam recorded the highest rainfall in Chennai, taking in 10 mm between 8:30 am and 5:30 pm on Saturday. Pallikaranai registered 4 mm, Madhavaram 1 mm, while Ennore and Meenambakkam received 0.5 mm each.

In the neighbouring districts, Poonamallee in Tiruvallur logged 13.5 mm, while Chembarambakkam in Kancheepuram recorded 10 mm.