Close relocate Tasmac outlet in Nehru Nagar, urge Ennore residents

CHENNAI: Residents of Nehru Nagar in Ennore have urged authorities to close or relocate Tasmac shop 8825, citing its proximity to a hospital, places of worship and a bus stop, and alleging that the outlet has become a source of traffic congestion, public nuisance and safety concerns.
According to residents, the shop is located near the 24-hour Saraswathi Hospital, Vinayagar Temple and Nehru Nagar CSI Church. They said that the presence of the liquor outlet has made it difficult for women, senior citizens and devotees to move around the area safely, particularly during evening and night hours. Visitors to the hospital are also reportedly affected.
“The shop attracts a large number of customers every day, resulting in crowding and traffic disruptions on surrounding roads,” a resident lamented. “Bus commuters are facing inconvenience while boarding and alighting at nearby stops, while instances of intoxicated individuals boarding buses and causing disturbances have also been reported.”
They pointed out that the State government had earlier announced the closure of 717 Tasmac outlets functioning near educational institutions, bus stands, markets, hospitals and places of worship, following a directive from CM Joseph Vijay. In this context, they demanded that this outlet also be relocated from the locality.
R Nilavu, a resident, opined, “More than 2,000 families live in and around Nehru Nagar. This liquor shop has increased disturbances, traffic congestion and safety concerns in the residential neighbourhood.”
Residents also alleged that unauthorised roadside vendors have mushroomed around the TASMAC shop, leading to encroachments that have narrowed road space and worsened traffic congestion. They have urged the concerned authorities to take immediate action to relocate or remove the shop in the interest of public safety and convenience.