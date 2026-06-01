Close relocate Tasmac outlet in Nehru Nagar, urge Ennore residents

They pointed out that the State government had earlier announced the closure of 717 Tasmac outlets functioning near educational institutions, bus stands, markets, hospitals and places of worship, following a directive from CM Joseph Vijay. In this context, they demanded that this outlet also be relocated from the locality.

R Nilavu, a resident, opined, “More than 2,000 families live in and around Nehru Nagar. This liquor shop has increased disturbances, traffic congestion and safety concerns in the residential neighbourhood.”

Residents also alleged that unauthorised roadside vendors have mushroomed around the TASMAC shop, leading to encroachments that have narrowed road space and worsened traffic congestion. They have urged the concerned authorities to take immediate action to relocate or remove the shop in the interest of public safety and convenience.