Close lorry workshop on Kovalan Street in Pallikaranai, residents urge Chennai Corporation

CHENNAI: Residents of Kovalan Street, Pallikaranai, raised serious concerns about the operation of the lorry workshop in the residential area, which has been causing continuous noise and air pollution severely affecting the health and well-being of the neighbourhood.
A body-building workshop has been operating in the area for over 20 years. Activities such as heavy grinding, welding, and metal work generate excessive noise and release harmful dust particles into the air – all of which are health hazards to the community.
“This was supposed to be a peaceful residential area. For a long time, there have been complaints of breathing issues, disturbed sleep, and reduced quality of life due to the noise and dust pollution from the workshop.”
Another resident added: “The workshop is occupying public space, frequently blocking roads with vehicles, making it difficult for residents and emergency services to pass through.”
Residents also alleged that despite repeated complaints, no action has been taken by authorities. The families are now urging Corporation authorities to take immediate action, shut down the operations of the workshop, and restore the safety and liveability of the area.
An official in the Corporation acknowledged the problem to DT Next, and ensured that “steps will be taken after looking into the issue”.