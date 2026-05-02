Close lorry workshop on Kovalan Street in Pallikaranai, residents urge Chennai Corporation

CHENNAI: Residents of Kovalan Street, Pallikaranai, raised serious concerns about the operation of the lorry workshop in the residential area, which has been causing continuous noise and air pollution severely affecting the health and well-being of the neighbourhood.

A body-building workshop has been operating in the area for over 20 years. Activities such as heavy grinding, welding, and metal work generate excessive noise and release harmful dust particles into the air – all of which are health hazards to the community.