'Close Kodungaiyur incinerator, ban new WTE plan’

Key findings of the report documented human rights violations, linked to the incinerator: 79.8% of households report health symptoms, with 93.4% blaming incinerator smoke. Environmental degradation is rampant, leaving 91.6% of groundwater undrinkable and 77.6% of rooftop tanks filled with soot.

Furthermore, all residents observe smoke, and 64.6% suffer from all-day exposure. Education is severely impacted, with 53% reporting disrupted schooling for children. Livelihoods are affected as 45.5% face work absences, while 47.5% spend over Rs 1,000 monthly on medical costs. Over half of the households bear this triple burden.

Despite 61.4% filing complaints, responses were inadequate, and TNPCB renewed the facility’s license despite failing to test 45-48 mandatory parameters.

FNCRWA president TK Shanmugam said, “After the briefing, lawyer Madhuvanthi submitted the report on the issues faced by residents. The commissioner assured that the WTE project will be implemented only after getting the residents’ feedback. If the local body is breaching its assurance, once again we’ll perform a mass protest like the one we did before to save the livelihood of the public. Schemes are for the people, but people are not for a scheme.”

The report stated that the government should permanently shut down the Kodungaiyur incinerator, remediate the site, and cancel all proposed WTE projects across Tamil Nadu. It demanded independent, bilingual impact assessments of existing facilities.