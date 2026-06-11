Climate resilience takes centre stage at DakshinaChitra exhibition

“Climate change is often discussed on a global scale, but the impacts are felt locally. We believe solutions must emerge from local landscapes, local knowledge and local livelihoods. Together, these form a local economy that can help communities become more resilient,” says Karthik Gunasekar, co-founder of Aram Thinai.

The exhibition brings together three distinct projects, each examining the relationship between people and the environments they inhabit. One section, Local Ecologies and Local Histories - Adambakkam, traces the transformation of Chennai’s wetlands and water bodies through urbanisation. “Through artworks, oral histories and research, it explores how flooding, disappearing wetlands, displacement and changing livelihoods are interconnected. The project draws from conversations with community elders, early settlers and local experts, offering a people-centred account of environmental change,” he adds.