Climate resilience takes centre stage at DakshinaChitra exhibition

CHENNAI: As conversations around climate change grow louder across the world, a Chennai-based initiative is encouraging people to look closer to home. This June, celebrated as Environment Action Month, Aram Thinai and DakshinaChitra have come together to present the Localised Climate Resilience Exhibition, an exploration of ecology, livelihoods and community through art, design and storytelling. For Aram Thinai, climate action begins at the local level. The organisation works at the intersection of climate change, local livelihoods and eco-social justice, with a focus on building what it calls ‘localised climate resilience’.
“Climate change is often discussed on a global scale, but the impacts are felt locally. We believe solutions must emerge from local landscapes, local knowledge and local livelihoods. Together, these form a local economy that can help communities become more resilient,” says Karthik Gunasekar, co-founder of Aram Thinai.
The exhibition brings together three distinct projects, each examining the relationship between people and the environments they inhabit. One section, Local Ecologies and Local Histories - Adambakkam, traces the transformation of Chennai’s wetlands and water bodies through urbanisation. “Through artworks, oral histories and research, it explores how flooding, disappearing wetlands, displacement and changing livelihoods are interconnected. The project draws from conversations with community elders, early settlers and local experts, offering a people-centred account of environmental change,” he adds.
Another exhibition, Ecology and Communities, curated by artist Natarajan Gangadharan, reflects on the relationship between land and people across different regions of Tamil Nadu. The artworks highlight how livelihoods, ecology and community life are deeply intertwined, reminding viewers that environmental issues are also social and cultural concerns. “The third component of the exhibition showcases the creativity of young minds. Titled Namma Chennai: Reimagining Our Neighbourhoods, the project features design interventions created by students of Sunnyside Learning School.
Over six months, the students engaged with local climate issues through field visits, stakeholder interactions and mentorship sessions. The results are thoughtful and practical. One student designed a heat-resilient uniform for sanitation workers, while another developed a menstrual care kit for women sanitation workers. Each project responds to a real challenge observed within the community, demonstrating how young people can contribute meaningful ideas to climate adaptation,” Karthik tells DT Next.
While the projects differ in form, they are united by a common theme of understanding climate impacts through a local lens. Karthik believes that access to information is no longer the biggest challenge. “Today, information is available everywhere. What is often missing is context. People need opportunities to understand how climate change affects their own neighbourhoods and communities.”
At a time when the world faces overlapping environmental and social crises, the exhibition serves as a reminder that resilience begins with understanding our immediate surroundings. The Localised Climate Resilience Exhibition will be on view at DakshinaChitra till June 30 as part of Environment Action Month 2026.