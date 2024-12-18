Climate literacy textbook released for students of classes 3-5 in Chennai

CHENNAI: To educate young learners on climate change, its impact and solutions, the Minister of School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi released a climate literacy textbook – Facts on Climate Change Unravelled for Students (FOCUS) – curated by Citizen Consumer and Civic Action Group (CAG) at the event ‘Climate Literacy Conference’ in the city on Tuesday.

Written for students of classes 3-5, FOCUS aims to introduce young learners to the concept of climate change, its impact and actionable solutions through interactive lessons and interesting activities.

As per the CAG press note, out of 365 days, India experienced extreme weather events on 318 days according to State of India’s Environment 2024. In Tamil Nadu, along with intense heat waves, temperatures exceeded 40 degrees in several districts.

Meanwhile, the State government, during the assembly in June, had already declared heatwaves as a disaster. “Weather events are expected to worsen, underlining the need for climate resilience strategies. And our metropolitan cities are especially at risk,” said the minister addressing the audience.

P Senthil Kumar, principal secretary, Department of Environment, Climate Change, and Forests speaking at the event, emphasised that the State was committed to climate action with policies such as Green Tamil Nadu Mission which plans to increase green spaces from 24-33% by 2030.

“Wetlands play a crucial role in protecting us from climate hazards, especially floods. The State government has identified 100 waterbodies that will be developed along with restoring 1,000 km of the coastline,” he added.