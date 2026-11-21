CHENNAI: A three-day international conference titled, Global Warming and Climate Change, organised by Women’s Christian College, concluded on Friday (November 20). Experts from the field called for a greater public awareness, collaborative research and community-driven action to address climate change.
On Friday, the valedictory function was attended by Sultan Ahmed Ismail, renowned vermiculturist and SR Ramanan, renowned meteorologist and former Regional Head, India Meteorological Department, who delivered the special address. They highlighted the growing environmental challenges posed by global warming and the need for sustainable practices.
The conference brought together researchers, academicians, faculty members and students, who presented research papers on various aspects of climate change and environmental sustainability. The academic sessions had discussions on urban expansion and rising temperatures, disaster preparedness, the environmental footprint of AI data centres, pollution monitoring, sustainable agriculture, biodiversity and the ecological impact of development projects. A photo exhibition on global warming and climate change was also organised, featuring photographs highlighting various environmental issues and their consequences.
The three-day event invited lectures, paper and poster presentations, interactive sessions and cultural programmes, providing a platform for knowledge sharing and discussions on the practical approaches to tackle climate change.
Certificates and prizes were distributed to students who secured positions in various competitions conducted as part of the three day conference. The conference, inaugurated on November 18 by Fisheries and Fishermen Welfare Minister A Srinath, in the presence of Lilian Jasper, principal of WCC.