On Friday, the valedictory function was attended by Sultan Ahmed Ismail, renowned vermiculturist and SR Ramanan, renowned meteorologist and former Regional Head, India Meteorological Department, who delivered the special address. They highlighted the growing environmental challenges posed by global warming and the need for sustainable practices.

The conference brought together researchers, academicians, faculty members and students, who presented research papers on various aspects of climate change and environmental sustainability. The academic sessions had discussions on urban expansion and rising temperatures, disaster preparedness, the environmental footprint of AI data centres, pollution monitoring, sustainable agriculture, biodiversity and the ecological impact of development projects. A photo exhibition on global warming and climate change was also organised, featuring photographs highlighting various environmental issues and their consequences.