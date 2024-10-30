Cleanliness workers honoured for their service by jewellery store in Chennai

CHENNAI: As part of corporate social responsibility (CSR) activities, a jewellery mart honoured 150 cleanliness workers of the Greater Chennai Corporation around T Nagar for their service. “During COVID, when there were restrictions on everything, they handled everything we hesitated to touch,” said AM Vikkiramaraja, VP, Confederation of All India Traders, and chief guest of the event. “Everyone else is recognised but they are not given importance. Their sacrifices were recognised during the recent downpour when they made lives easier for us,” said Jayantilal Challani, MD-Challani Jewellers.

The workers were given gifts ahead of the festival. “Being acknowledged is very important to us, as we do the job as a service,” said a worker.