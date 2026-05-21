Cleanliness worker’s daughter, another raised by grandfather shine Class 10 board exams

Among them is D Affraa, daughter of A Asraf, a cleanliness worker who was part of the two-week protest by cleanliness workers outside the Ripon Building in August 2025.

Affraa, a student at St Columban’s Anglo Indian Higher Secondary School in George Town, scored 464 out of 500 marks. “Both my parents were jobless from the beginning of 2025. My father, who previously worked at a private automobile company, is still looking for a job,” she recalled. “My mother lost her job shortly after I joined school and joined the protest for 13 straight days, participating in several other protests afterward. It affected me, but I was determined to score well. Whenever my mother was away, my brother taught me.”