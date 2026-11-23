CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has sought responses from the Chennai collector and the Greater Chennai Corporation on a petition challenging the reduction of daily wages for temporary cleanliness workers from Rs 832 to Rs 762.
In his plea challenging the Greater Chennai Corporation's decision to reduce the daily wages of temporary cleanliness workers, K Bharathi, president of Uzhaippor Urimai Iyakkam, stated that the Chennai Collector, through proceedings dated July 9, had fixed the daily wage for sweepers, cleanliness workers, and scavengers at Rs 832 under Item 64 of the Revised Wage Schedule, with effect from April 1, 2026.
Following a representation by the union, a meeting was held with four ministers and the GCC Commissioner on September 4, during which the union insisted on implementing the revised wages.
However, through an errata order dated October 5, the Collector reduced the daily wage to Rs 762.
The petitioner contended that an errata order could only be used to correct errors and not to reduce workers' wages. He stated that the reduction would result in a loss of Rs 70 per day and Rs 2,100 per month for each worker.
The petitioner further stated that the errata order was made effective only from October 5 and therefore, the wage reduction could not be applied retrospectively from April 1. He said the union had written to the GCC on November 12 seeking payment of the difference of Rs 70 per day for the 187 days between April 1 and October 4. He contended that the workers would suffer financial hardship if the wage difference was not paid.
The petitioner sought to quash the October 5 proceedings and direct the authorities to restore the daily wage of Rs 832 for sweepers, cleanliness workers and scavengers for the period from April 1 to March 31, 2027. He also sought an interim direction to the GCC to pay the wage difference of Rs 70 per day for the days worked between April 1 and October 5.
When the plea came for hearing, Justice C Saravanan directed the Collector and the corporation (GCC) to file their responses and posted the matter to December 2.