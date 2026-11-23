In his plea challenging the Greater Chennai Corporation's decision to reduce the daily wages of temporary cleanliness workers, K Bharathi, president of Uzhaippor Urimai Iyakkam, stated that the Chennai Collector, through proceedings dated July 9, had fixed the daily wage for sweepers, cleanliness workers, and scavengers at Rs 832 under Item 64 of the Revised Wage Schedule, with effect from April 1, 2026.

Following a representation by the union, a meeting was held with four ministers and the GCC Commissioner on September 4, during which the union insisted on implementing the revised wages.

However, through an errata order dated October 5, the Collector reduced the daily wage to Rs 762.

The petitioner contended that an errata order could only be used to correct errors and not to reduce workers' wages. He stated that the reduction would result in a loss of Rs 70 per day and Rs 2,100 per month for each worker.