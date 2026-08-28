Cleanliness workers blow whistles at Ripon building, seek job permanency

Organised by the Uzhaipor Urimai Iyakkam (UUI), the demonstration marked the second phase of an agitation that entered its eighth day.

Workers said key demands, including permanent employment, paid maternity leave, weekly off-days, and a food allowance, had not received adequate attention from the government led by CM Vijay.

The protest gained further momentum following the reinstatement of 12 cleanliness workers in the Tondiarpet zone after a wait of nearly a year. The reinstated workers worked across several wards in the zone.