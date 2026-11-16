Cleanliness worker dies after fall into sewage tank at STP in Avadi

The deceased was identified as Selvam of Pattabiram. On Saturday, Selvam was engaged in sanitation work at Sabi Nagar extension, Muthapudupet. Around 10 am, he was having breakfast at the STP in the locality. He then told his co-workers he was going to relieve himself and walked away. A while later, his colleagues heard his screams and rushed to find him struggling in an underground tank used to store treated sewage.

His colleagues rescued him and rushed him to the Avadi Government General Hospital, where doctors declared him as brought dead. On information, the Muthapudupet police sent the body to the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital in Chennai for post-mortem examination. A case was registered and a probe is under way.