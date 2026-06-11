Clean drinking water facility eludes commuters at rail stations in Chennai

Be it a suburban station in Royapuram or a newly developed, multi-modal MRTS station such as St Thomas Mount, almost every station maintained by the Southern Railway for Chennai and its suburbs has a drinking water facility that either remains damaged, poorly maintained, or completely non-functional.

“Some drinking water points remain dry for several days,” said a regular passenger in Trisulam. While passengers commuting via major stations such as Guindy, St Thomas Mount, and Tambaram are dealing with 1 or 2 broken or unusable drinking water points, the case is not similar for all.