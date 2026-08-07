Classroom shortage at GCC-run school in Korattur force students of different grades in one room

CHENNAI: A severe shortage of classrooms is forcing students at Chennai Higher Secondary School on Chavadi Street, Korattur, to attend their daily classes inside school laboratories. Students reported that leaking roofs and damp walls had become major hazards during the monsoon.
Even light rainfall causes water-logging at the noon meal centre. The lack of dedicated restrooms for girls also forces girls to use staff facilities.
"For over four years, we've been demanding a new building for the school, but it has not been sanctioned," said J John, councillor for Ward 84.
Students and school workers confirmed that several higher secondary streams regularly hold classes inside the computer lab. Furthermore, due to the classroom shortage, Tamil and English medium students from Classes 6 and 8 are combined in two rooms. "If any government programmes are held at our school, teachers are forced to merge classes to free up space," another student explained.
Around 381 students are enrolled at this School. Currently, 10 classrooms are used for Classes 6-10, while 5 classrooms are allocated for higher secondary students. When contacted, T Vijayalakshmi, school headmistress, said, "Recently, Corporation officials inspected the school and assured us that 12 additional classrooms will be constructed. At present, every classroom and lab is at full capacity. Last week, when Aadhaar and medical camps were conducted on campus, we had to combine classes to accommodate the staff and events. We urgently need new restrooms for students and additional smart classrooms. Currently, we only have two smart boards, which is insufficient for our student body."
However, the councillor alleged that the issues extended beyond infrastructure. "Due to the lack of space, two different grade levels are being taught in the same classroom simultaneously. Furthermore, a severe teacher shortage is hurting students' education, with one teacher forced to cover two different subjects. Last year, some classes were even conducted under trees due to inadequate facilities. This school only admits high-performing students. I've also raised these issues in the council meeting," John lamented.
Responding to these claims, the headmistress clarified, "A student who could neither read nor write applied for admission directly into Class 10. We advised the parents to help the student build foundational reading and writing skills before we could grant admission."
HR Koushik, Regional Deputy Commissioner (RDC) Central, admitted to hearing about these issues at the council meeting. "I plan to inspect the school personally, after which we’ll make the necessary arrangements," he said.
A senior Corporation official added, "An administrative sanction proposal of Rs 4.76 crore for a new building has been submitted for official approval. Once signed, the resolution will be passed in the council meeting and funds will be allocated for construction to begin at this school."