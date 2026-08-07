Classroom shortage at GCC-run school in Korattur force students of different grades in one room

Around 381 students are enrolled at this School. Currently, 10 classrooms are used for Classes 6-10, while 5 classrooms are allocated for higher secondary students. When contacted, T Vijayalakshmi, school headmistress, said, "Recently, Corporation officials inspected the school and assured us that 12 additional classrooms will be constructed. At present, every classroom and lab is at full capacity. Last week, when Aadhaar and medical camps were conducted on campus, we had to combine classes to accommodate the staff and events. We urgently need new restrooms for students and additional smart classrooms. Currently, we only have two smart boards, which is insufficient for our student body."

However, the councillor alleged that the issues extended beyond infrastructure. "Due to the lack of space, two different grade levels are being taught in the same classroom simultaneously. Furthermore, a severe teacher shortage is hurting students' education, with one teacher forced to cover two different subjects. Last year, some classes were even conducted under trees due to inadequate facilities. This school only admits high-performing students. I've also raised these issues in the council meeting," John lamented.