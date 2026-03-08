Classic Ramadan specials: How to make traditional nombu kanji and creamy phirni at home

How to make

First, take 1⁄2 cup of raw rice and 1/8 cup of moong dal. You can also use seeraga samba rice. Rinse it well, drain the water, and set it aside for 10-15 minutes to dry slightly. Grind the rice and moong dal together to a coarse mixture. Pulse the mixer a few times so it remains slightly coarse. Set aside. Heat two teaspoons of oil in a pressure cooker. Add cinnamon, cloves, cardamom, and green chilli.

Add ginger garlic paste and chopped onion. Fry until the onions turn transparent. Add chopped tomato, carrot, mint leaves, turmeric powder, red chilli powder, garam masala powder, and the required salt. Sauté until the tomatoes become mushy and the raw smell disappears. Add the ground rice and moong dal mixture. Pour in three cups of water and add the thin coconut milk. Pressure cook for 4-5 whistles.

Let the pressure release naturally, then open and mash the mixture well using a masher or ladle. Add a little more water if it is too thick. Add the thick coconut milk and give it a quick stir. Garnish with chopped coriander leaves and switch off the heat. Do not boil after adding the coconut milk. Ramzan Nombu Kanji is ready. Adjust the consistency while serving, as it thickens after cooling. Serve hot or warm.