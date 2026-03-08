Classic Ramadan specials: How to make traditional nombu kanji and creamy phirni at home

Ingredients
1⁄2 cup raw rice (you can use seeraga samba rice too) | 1/8 cup moong dal | 1 medium onion, roughly chopped | 1 medium tomato, roughly chopped | 1⁄4 cup carrot, roughly chopped | 1⁄4 cup mint leaves, tightly packed | 1 teaspoon ginger garlic paste | 1 tablespoon coriander leaves, finely chopped | 3 cups water | 1⁄2 cup thin coconut milk | 1⁄2 cup thick coconut milk | Salt to taste SPICE POWDERS: 1⁄4 teaspoon turmeric powder | 1⁄2 teaspoon red chilli powder | 1⁄4 teaspoon garam masala powder To temper: 2 teaspoons oil | 1 inch cinnamon | 2 cloves | 1 whole cardomom | 1 greenchilli
How to make
First, take 1⁄2 cup of raw rice and 1/8 cup of moong dal. You can also use seeraga samba rice. Rinse it well, drain the water, and set it aside for 10-15 minutes to dry slightly. Grind the rice and moong dal together to a coarse mixture. Pulse the mixer a few times so it remains slightly coarse. Set aside. Heat two teaspoons of oil in a pressure cooker. Add cinnamon, cloves, cardamom, and green chilli.
Add ginger garlic paste and chopped onion. Fry until the onions turn transparent. Add chopped tomato, carrot, mint leaves, turmeric powder, red chilli powder, garam masala powder, and the required salt. Sauté until the tomatoes become mushy and the raw smell disappears. Add the ground rice and moong dal mixture. Pour in three cups of water and add the thin coconut milk. Pressure cook for 4-5 whistles.
Let the pressure release naturally, then open and mash the mixture well using a masher or ladle. Add a little more water if it is too thick. Add the thick coconut milk and give it a quick stir. Garnish with chopped coriander leaves and switch off the heat. Do not boil after adding the coconut milk. Ramzan Nombu Kanji is ready. Adjust the consistency while serving, as it thickens after cooling. Serve hot or warm.
Ingredients
2 tablespoon basmati rice 2 cups full cream milk (1⁄2 litre / 500 ml) 1⁄4 cup sugar 5 strands saffron 1⁄4 teaspoon cardamom powder Chopped mixed nuts for garnish (almonds and pistachios)
How to make
Rinse the basmati rice and soak it in water for one hour. Transfer the soaked rice to a mixer and grind it with a little water to a semi-fine paste that is slightly coarse. When you touch it with your fingers, you should feel the coarse texture. Set it aside. Take a heavy-bottomed wide pan and bring the milk to a boil. In a small bowl, take one tablespoon of warm milk and soak the saffron strands in it.
Let the milk boil for about three minutes, then add the rice paste. Whisk well so that no lumps form. Cook on a low simmer for 10–12 minutes. Check if the rice has cooked until soft; if not, cook for another five minutes. Once the rice is cooked, add the saffron milk mixture and sugar and stir well. When the sugar has completely dissolved and the mixture thickens to a pudding-like consistency, add the cardamom powder and switch off the heat. Spoon the mixture into serving bowls and garnish with saffron and chopped nuts of your choice. Refrigerate for at least one hour and serve chilled.