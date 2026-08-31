Class 6 Kancheepuram boy hit by cricket ball on head dies

Sai Modish, a government school student, lived with his mother Sugirtha Lakshmi in NGO Nagar near the Collectorate. According to the police, the incident occurred on Wednesday when he was out to play cricket. Several groups were playing cricket at the time, and a stray ball hit Sai Modish on his head.

He collapsed on the spot and was rushed to the Kanchipuram Government Hospital and later shifted to the Chengalpattu Government Medical College Hospital. However, he succumbed to his injuries on Saturday while undergoing treatment. The Kanchi Taluk Police have registered a case and are investigating further.