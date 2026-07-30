Class 5 girl found dead at home in Chennai; suicide suspected

CHENNAI: Police are probing the death of a nine-year-old girl who was found dead at her home in Alwarpet on Wednesday night. The deceased girl was a Class 5 student at a private school in Mylapore. Her father worked in a private firm, and her mother is a teacher at a private school, police said.
Preliminary investigations suggested that the girl died by suicide, allegedly distressed over getting less than expected marks in a school exam.
The parents broke open the door to the child's room after she was unresponsive. They broke the door to find the girl unconscious and moved her to a hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival. Police have moved the girl's body to a government hospital for a post-mortem.