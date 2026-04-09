Class 12 Kancheepuram boy struck dead by lightning while working on farm

CHENNAI: A 16-year-old Class 12 student died after being struck by lightning while working in his family’s farm field near Kancheepuram on Wednesday evening.
The deceased, identified as Viswanathan (16), was the eldest son of Gopalakrishnan, a farmer from Puthery village near Uveri Chatram in Kancheepuram.
Viswanathan had recently appeared for his Class 12 board examinations and was awaiting results.
During the downpour, lightning struck Viswanathan, causing him to collapse instantly in the field.
His parents, who witnessed the incident, were shocked, and with the help of locals, the boy was rushed to the Kancheepuram GH in a 108 ambulance.
However, the doctors declared him dead on arrival.
The Kancheepuram Taluk police have registered a case, and further investigation is on.