Class 12 girl, newly-wed woman killed in separate accidents in Chennai

CHENNAI: In a tragic event, two persons including a class 12 girl and a newlywed woman were killed in separate road accidents in the city.

The class 12 girl, on Saturday evening around 6 pm, was riding a bicycle with her friend on the pillion. A rashly driven private bus hit their bicycle on Besant Avenue Road, in Besant Nagar, police said.

B Manjula (17), of Saidapet who was riding the bicycle died on the spot after she came under the front wheels of the private bus. Manjula's friend, V Dheethiya (17), of Kotturpuram, suffered injuries on her hand, police said. Adyar Traffic Investigation Wing (TIW) personnel moved Manjula's body to a government hospital for an autopsy while her friend was out of danger.

The bus was ferrying over 30 teachers from Marthandam who had come to attend a teachers' association protest in the city. The police arrested the bus driver, Rajaram (38), of Ambasamudram for rash and negligent driving.

In another accident near Nerkundram, a rashly driven two-wheeler hit a 20-year-old newly married woman while she was crossing the road on Friday night. She succumbed to her injuries on Saturday. The deceased, B Latha (20), lived with her husband, Bharath (21), in Nerkundram. The couple got married three months ago, police said. They were walking towards a shop in the neighbourhood when an overspeeding bike hit the couple. Koyambedu TIW reached the scene and moved the couple to a hospital where Latha died on Saturday. Police have booked a 19-year-old college student, Shankar Ganesh (19), of Virugambakkam in connection with the accident.