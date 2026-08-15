Class 12 Chennai boy beaten to death by student group outside school premises

CHENNAI: A 16-year-old Class 12 boy at a government school in Tiruvottiyur died after a group of students in his school, led by a Class 11 student, ganged up and attacked him at a ground near the Tiruvottiyur bus terminus on Friday. Police said that the incident happened around 4:30 pm on Friday.
Preliminary investigations revealed that a petty argument between two students escalated into one of them ganging up and attacking another leading to his eventual death.
The prime suspect, a Class 11 student, had failed in Class 10 and joined the school after clearing exams. “Two days ago, the two boys had a heated argument over who was senior, which escalated into Friday’s incident,” a police officer said.
On Friday evening, after school, the Class 11 student along with 10 other students, confronted the Class 12 student, which escalated into a brawl. Upon seeing the commotion, members of the public had alerted the police. But by the time the police reached the scene, the Class 12 boy was unconscious.
He was moved to a hospital where he was declared as brought dead after which police moved his body to the Government Stanley Hospital for post-mortem.
Tiruvottiyur Police have registered a case of murder and are investigating.