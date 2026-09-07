Class 12 boy succumbs after fall from 2nd floor in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 17-year-old school student succumbed to his injuries on Monday (September 7) after accidentally falling from the second floor of his house in Velachery on Friday (September 4).
The deceased was Sham Marquis (17), a resident of the Housing Board quarters in Velachery. He was studying in Class 12 at a private school in the area.
According to the police, the incident occurred on September 5. Sham had climbed up to check the water level in the overhead water tank located on the second floor of his house.
While he was on top, he lost his balance and accidentally fell down.
He suffered severe injuries in the fall.
His family members and neighbours rescued him and rushed him to the Government Hospital in Guindy for treatment, where he succumbed.
The Velachery police have registered a case and are investigating.