Class 12 boy feared drowned in sea off Chennai Marina beach

CHENNAI: A 17-year-old boy, a class 12 student was feared drowned in the sea off Marina beach on Saturday.

The missing boy was identified as Meghapriyan, a resident of Nallan street, Teynampet.

Meghapriyan and four other boys from his neighbourhood visited the Marina beach on Saturday to play volleyball, police investigations revealed.

After playing on the shore, the boys went into the sea for a swim when Meghapriyan got engulfed by the waves.

Despite the efforts by his friends, he could not be found after which they alerted the local fishermen who joined the search.

Police were informed too and personnel from the Coastal Security Group (CSG) joined the search, but Meghapriyan could not be found. Search is underway and other police stations along the coast have been alerted.

In another incident near Kasimedu, a 40-year-old fisherman who fell off the boat in an inebraited state drowned in the sea early Friday morning.

The deceased was identified as Sukumar.