Class 11 student dies after being swept away by giant wave at Ennore beach

Two students swept away by giant wave

The deceased was identified as Gowtham (15), son of Thangaraj, a resident of Periya Kasi Kovil Kuppam 1st Street in Ernavur near Ennore. His friend, Jothish (15), also hails from the same locality.

According to the report, the two teenagers had gone to Ennore Periyakuppam beach on Friday evening and were playing and swimming in the sea when a giant wave suddenly struck. The powerful wave dragged both students into deeper waters, leaving them struggling against the strong currents.