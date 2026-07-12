Class 11 student dies after being swept away by giant wave at Ennore beach

CHENNAI: A 15-year-old Class 11 student died after he was swept away by a giant wave while swimming at Ennore Periyakuppam beach in north Chennai, according to a Daily Thanthi report. His friend, who was also caught in the strong currents, was rescued and is undergoing treatment at a government hospital.
The deceased was identified as Gowtham (15), son of Thangaraj, a resident of Periya Kasi Kovil Kuppam 1st Street in Ernavur near Ennore. His friend, Jothish (15), also hails from the same locality.
According to the report, the two teenagers had gone to Ennore Periyakuppam beach on Friday evening and were playing and swimming in the sea when a giant wave suddenly struck. The powerful wave dragged both students into deeper waters, leaving them struggling against the strong currents.
Fishermen in the vicinity noticed the incident and immediately rushed into the sea to rescue the two boys. After bringing them safely ashore, they alerted emergency services, and both students were rushed to the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital in Chennai in a 108 ambulance.
However, doctors who examined Gowtham declared that he had died on the way to the hospital. His body has been sent for a post-mortem examination.
Jothish, who was rescued along with Gowtham, is currently undergoing intensive medical treatment at the hospital. Doctors are monitoring his condition, according to the report.
The Ennore police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident. Authorities are also gathering details on the circumstances that led to the accident.
The tragedy has left the local community in shock, with residents mourning the death of the school student while praying for the speedy recovery of his friend.