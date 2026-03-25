Class 10 student killed in bike accident near Tambaram

CHENNAI: A Class 10 student was killed in a road accident after his bike collided with another bike near Tambaram on Tuesday night.
The deceased was Kousik (15) of Agaramthen near Tambaram. On Tuesday night, Kousik and his friend Sandeep (15) were travelling on a bike on the Mappedu-Selaiyur Road. As they neared the Selaiyur junction, a food delivery executive, Sathish Kumar (23), who was travelling in the opposite direction on another two-wheeler, collided head-on with their vehicle at high speed.
The impact of the collision threw all three of them out of their vehicles. Kousik sustained severe head injuries. The onlookers rushed them to a private hospital nearby. Despite treatment, Kousik succumbed to his injuries in the early hours of Wednesday.
The other two are currently undergoing treatment. The Pallikaranai Traffic Investigation Wing police have registered a case, and further investigation is under way.