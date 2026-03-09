Class 10 student dies after house catches fire in Tiruvallur village

CHENNAI: A 15-year-old Class 10 student died after a fire broke out in his house due to suspected electrical leakage at Orampedu village near Meenjur in Tiruvallur district on Tuesday morning.
The deceased was identified as Srinivasan, son of Munusamy.
According to thanthi tv, the fire broke out in the family’s house when Srinivasan was sleeping inside the house. The blaze, believed to have been caused by an electrical leakage, spread quickly and engulfed the house.
Neighbours who noticed the fire tried to douse the flames by pouring water. However, the house caught fire and collapsed, trapping the boy inside.
Srinivasan died on the spot after suffering severe burns. The incident has caused shock among residents in the area.
Police have registered a case and further investigation is under way.