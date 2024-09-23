Begin typing your search...

    ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|23 Sep 2024 10:25 AM GMT
    Class 10 Chennai girl lured to Andhra by social media friend, raped
    Representative Image

    CHENNAI: A 17-year-old schoolgirl was allegedly kidnapped and raped by a man who worked at a bakery shop in Koyambedu area here, as reported by Daily Thanthi.

    Murthy (28), from Andhra Pradesh, was working at a bakery and became acquainted with the girl through the ShareChat app.

    Last July, the girl student set out for school as usual but never returned home. Concerned about their missing daughter, the parents filed a report with the Koyambedu police, requesting assistance in locating her.

    Investigation revealed that Murthy had lured the girl to his home town, raped her and fled.

    A special police team went to Andhra Pradesh, rescued the girl and brought her back to Chennai and registered a case under the POCSO Act and have intensified their search to catch the absconding Murthy.

    Online Desk

