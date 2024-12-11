Class 10 Chennai girl ends life over exam fear

CHENNAI: A class-10 student died by suicide allegedly due to the fear of appearing for exams, in Madipakkam on Tuesday.

The deceased, Niranjana (15), was a resident of Iyyapa Nagar in Madipakkam and a student at a private school in the locality.

Niranjana lived with her mother Radhai (40) and a younger sister. According to police, Radhai would drop both her daughters at school before heading off to work. However, on Tuesday, Niranjana stayed back, saying she wanted to prepare for the exams and will go a little late to school, and that she will manage on her own.

At noon, Radhai received a call from the school, saying Niranjana didn’t turn up for the exam. Radhai soon came home to check on Niranjana and found the main door locked from inside.

Receiving no response from Niranjana even after repeated knocks, Radhai, with the help of a few neighbours, broke open the door and found her daughter hanging from the ceiling, her mother's saree around her neck.

The Madipakkam police sent Niranjana’s body to the Chromepet GH for a postmortem. The police suspect that the girl might have committed suicide for fear of appearing for the exams. They have registered a case and are investigating further.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call --- Sneha, Chennai: 91-44-2464 0050, 91-44-2464 0060; Maithri, Cochin: +91 239 6272; Sumaitri, New Delhi: 2338 9090; Aasra, Mumbai: 9820466726; Fortis Mental Health: 8376804102.