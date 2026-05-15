Class 10 Chennai boy electrocuted by high-tension wire near tuition centre

CHENNAI: A Class 10 student died after accidentally coming into contact with a high-tension electric wire placed close to the staircase of a tuition centre in Chennai’s Perumbakkam on Thursday (May 14).
On Thursday around 7 pm, he went to the centre as usual. As he was climbing the stairs to reach the first-floor classroom, he accidentally touched a high-tension electric wire running dangerously close to the staircase and was flung away by the electric shock.
Fellow students who had come for tuition raised an alarm and immediately informed the police. When the Perumbakkam police rushed to the spot, they found Ganesan dead.
The student's body was taken to the Tambaram District Government Hospital for a post-mortem examination. A case has been registered and further investigation is under way.
Police are also probing how a high-tension electric wire was routed within arm’s reach of the staircase leading to the first floor of the tuition centre.