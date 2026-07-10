Class 10 boy found dead at home in Chennai; police suspect exam distress

CHENNAI: A 15-year-old Class 10 student was found dead at his residence in Korattur on Thursday, a day before he was to appear for the Mathematics supplementary exam.
According to the police, M Gowtham, who lived on Savadi Street in Korattur, had been under emotional distress since the announcement of the Class 10 board results.
Gowtham was found unresponsive at his home by a friend. Officers from the Korattur police station recovered the body and sent it for postmortem examination. The police are looking into information that Gowtham was using drugs.