Chennai

Class 10 boy found dead at home in Chennai; police suspect exam distress

According to the police, M Gowtham, who lived on Savadi Street in Korattur, had been under emotional distress since the announcement of the Class 10 board results
Representative image of a dead person
Representative image of a dead person
Updated on

CHENNAI: A 15-year-old Class 10 student was found dead at his residence in Korattur on Thursday, a day before he was to appear for the Mathematics supplementary exam.

According to the police, M Gowtham, who lived on Savadi Street in Korattur, had been under emotional distress since the announcement of the Class 10 board results.

Gowtham was found unresponsive at his home by a friend. Officers from the Korattur police station recovered the body and sent it for postmortem examination. The police are looking into information that Gowtham was using drugs.

Korattur
Class 10 Boy
exam distress
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