CHENNAI: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Wednesday inaugurated 3 civic infrastructure projects worth Rs 97.33 crore in Chennai, and also laid the foundation stone for two projects worth Rs 11.15 crore in Alandur zone through video conferencing from the Secretariat.
The inaugurated projects include the restoration of Kadapakkam Lake in Manali zone at Rs 58.33 crore, an integrated sponge park at Mathur MMDA Park for Rs 4 crore and a modern waste transfer station at Choolai for Rs 35 crore.
The 134.89-acre Kadapakkam Lake was desilted, increasing its storage capacity from 1.1 million cubic metres to 1.9 million cubic metres. The works included strengthening the 3,450-metre bund, restoring six sluices and clearing invasive weeds. A five-acre bird island, walkways, butterfly garden, amphitheatre, children’s play area and sports courts have also been developed.
The integrated sponge park at Mathur MMDA Park, spread over 12,065 square metres, is aimed at mitigating urban flooding and recharging groundwater. It has a 400-cubic-metre rainwater harvesting tank, besides a yoga hall, gym, open-air theatre, children’s play area and walkways.
The waste transfer station at Thattankulam in Choolai, built by Chennai Enviro Solutions Private Limited (CESPPL), can handle 840 tonnes of waste a day. The facility uses four compactors to compress waste into enclosed capsules, each carrying 17 tonnes. The system is expected to prevent roadside littering, leakage and foul odour during transportation. CESPPL manages waste collection in 30 wards across Royapuram and Thiru-Vi-Ka Nagar zones.
The two new projects in Alandur zone will upgrade VIP Park and the 5.3-km stretch between Guindy Kathipara and the Chennai airport entrance at a cost of Rs 11.15 crore. The works include landscaping, public art installations, bilingual signage, beautification of flyover pillars and improvements to walkways. The project also includes three years of operation and maintenance.
Separately, CM Vijay inaugurated a 1-MLD sewage treatment plant established by the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) at Kotturpuram for Rs 4 crore under Amazon’s CSR initiative. Built on 6,000 sq ft of government land near the confluence of the Buckingham Canal and Adyar River, the plant will treat sewage for groundwater recharge and maintenance of nearby parks and roadside greenery.
The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has also received the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs award for the City with Best Non-Motorized Transport System for its works on Khader Nawaz Khan Road in Teynampet zone.