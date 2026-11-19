The inaugurated projects include the restoration of Kadapakkam Lake in Manali zone at Rs 58.33 crore, an integrated sponge park at Mathur MMDA Park for Rs 4 crore and a modern waste transfer station at Choolai for Rs 35 crore.

The 134.89-acre Kadapakkam Lake was desilted, increasing its storage capacity from 1.1 million cubic metres to 1.9 million cubic metres. The works included strengthening the 3,450-metre bund, restoring six sluices and clearing invasive weeds. A five-acre bird island, walkways, butterfly garden, amphitheatre, children’s play area and sports courts have also been developed.

The integrated sponge park at Mathur MMDA Park, spread over 12,065 square metres, is aimed at mitigating urban flooding and recharging groundwater. It has a 400-cubic-metre rainwater harvesting tank, besides a yoga hall, gym, open-air theatre, children’s play area and walkways.

The waste transfer station at Thattankulam in Choolai, built by Chennai Enviro Solutions Private Limited (CESPPL), can handle 840 tonnes of waste a day. The facility uses four compactors to compress waste into enclosed capsules, each carrying 17 tonnes. The system is expected to prevent roadside littering, leakage and foul odour during transportation. CESPPL manages waste collection in 30 wards across Royapuram and Thiru-Vi-Ka Nagar zones.