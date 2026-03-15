City-based omnibus operator fined for passenger's distress

According to the complaint, the group had booked the omnibus for Rs 72,000 to attend a Paurnami pooja scheduled at 5.30 am on August 8, 2025. The bus was to depart from Koyambedu on August 7 and reach the village temple before dawn.

However, around 3.15 am, two rear tyres of the bus burst near the Chinthamani toll gate in Madurai district while passengers were asleep, forcing the vehicle to halt in a dark and isolated stretch, triggering panic.