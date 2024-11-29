Citizens win, GCC drops eco-park plan at Perungudi dump

CHENNAI: In a major relief to citizens who have been opposing the plan for an eco-park at the reclaimed land in Perungudi dump, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has cancelled the project.

In a resolution passed on Thursday, the GCC stated that considering the opposition from the people, during a stakeholder meeting earlier this year, the decision to withdraw has been made.

It may be recalled that following the commencement of biomining at the Perungudi dump, the Chennai corporation had intended to set up an eco-park, mega bio CNG plant, composting plant and mega automated MRF facilities, bio mining of fresh waste accumulated during the development of the facilities in the reclaimed land, including the demarcation of boundary, preparation of site layout showing the existing and proposed solid waste management facilities at the dump.

The GCC then wrote to the Tamil Nadu Urban Infrastructure Financial Service (TNUIFSL), requesting for a Transaction Advisory Consultant to help prepare a Detailed Feasibility Report on services related to the facilities and the eco-park. The TNUIFSL then requested the GCC to submit the Council Resolution for taking up the above assignment under ADB assisted TNUFIP-T3. Subsequently, consultants were appointed and an agreement was signed last year, noted the resolution.

As the dumping ground fell within Pallikaranai Marshland, which was declared a RAMSAR site in 2022, an expert committee advised the GCC to initiate an approval process from the Tamil Nadu State Wetland Authority (TNSWA) for the proposed development at Perungudi. Earlier this year, there was a preliminary discussion between GCC officials and member secretary, TNSWA, during which it was suggested that the GCC initiate the proposal for waste processing facilities in the first phase.

Later, on February 5, a public stakeholder meeting, chaired by additional commissioner (Health) and attended by the Sholinganallur MLA, observed significant public opposition to the eco-park project on the reclaimed 93 acres of the 225 acres at Perungudi dumping ground.

Based on the public opinion and other administrative reasons during the meeting with TNUIFSL chairmanship of CMD in September and October, the Chennai corporation decided to withdraw the proposal for the eco-park.