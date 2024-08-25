Citizen Connect Chennai: Civic works render Ramalinga Nagar roads dangerous

CHENNAI: The residents of Ramalinga Nagar in Kolathur have been awaiting the completion of stormwater drain linking and other sewage system remodelling works as it has worsened the condition of the roads in the locality.

Travelling has become a nightmare for commuters, especially on Kadappa Road, as the road is full of potholes and prone to accidents. “The roads are so bad that even walking on them is challenging. The dust and debris from the construction work make it difficult to ride, and the potholes make it even more risky,” says J Kavitha, a resident of Ramalinga Nagar.

The condition of the roads in Ramalinga Nagar has remained the same for months. The civic works, intended for development, have made the situation worse. In addition, barricades placed on the roads make it difficult for the residents to find their way on their own due to the lack of adequate signboards.

“We have been hoping that the construction and civic works will be completed soon but more stretches are now dug up and works are happening at a snail’s pace. The authorities should either complete the work soon or not dig up other places before completing work at one place,” complains Suresh, another resident.

The poor conditions of the road have led to several minor accidents. Speaking on the same, another resident says, “Sometimes vehicles skid on this stretch because the road is full of potholes and is uneven. Though we are lucky to escape with minor injuries, it can lead to much worse accidents. The dust and debris from the construction work get collected and accumulated on our homes, cars, and even our clothes.”

Meanwhile, the zonal officials said that the stormwater linking works and other repair works are nearing completion and assured that the complete stretch of the road will be repaired.