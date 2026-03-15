Citing encroachment, Chennai Corporation demolishes 38 houses near Villivakkam lake

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) began demolishing 38 houses in Annai Sathya Nagar near Villivakkam lake on March 13, stating that the structures had been built on land classified as a waterbody. Residents, however, alleged that the eviction drive was carried out even as a court case challenging such action remains pending.
According to Corporation officials, the houses were constructed illegally by encroaching on a canal. Officials said eviction notices had been issued asking residents to vacate their houses to enable demolition and reclamation of the waterbody land. Officials added that the displaced residents would be allotted tenements under the Moorthy Nagar housing project in Vyasarpadi.
However, the demolition caused distress among many residents in the locality. Students appearing for the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations were among those severely affected.
Several residents, who claim to have been living in the area for decades, urged the authorities to ensure that basic facilities are provided at the relocation site.
Subramani, one of the affected residents, said, "The families had been living in the locality for nearly 40 years and had built their houses through their own efforts. Now the authorities say the land belongs to the Corporation."
He added that residents had already filed a case in the Madras High Court regarding the issue. “The case has been ongoing for more than a year, and two hearings have already taken place. In those hearings, orders were issued in our favour. While the third hearing is yet to take place, Corporation officials came around 8 pm on Thursday (March 12) and pasted notices on the houses asking us to vacate the 38 houses by this morning,” he said.
According to him, around 50 residents who refused to vacate were taken by the police and temporarily accommodated at a marriage hall near the Villivakkam police station. The sudden action disrupted the daily lives of several residents, including students and office goers.
However, the Corporation officials said notices had already been issued regarding the encroachment and that alternative accommodation had been arranged in Vyasarpadi. As the residents continued to stay without shifting, the demolition was carried out after evacuating them with police protection, they noted.
Officials said that once the demolition work is completed, alternative houses would be allotted to all 38 affected families.