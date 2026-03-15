Citing encroachment, Chennai Corporation demolishes 38 houses near Villivakkam lake

According to Corporation officials, the houses were constructed illegally by encroaching on a canal. Officials said eviction notices had been issued asking residents to vacate their houses to enable demolition and reclamation of the waterbody land. Officials added that the displaced residents would be allotted tenements under the Moorthy Nagar housing project in Vyasarpadi.

However, the demolition caused distress among many residents in the locality. Students appearing for the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations were among those severely affected.