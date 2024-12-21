Christmas special services between Chennai, Bengaluru on Dec 21

CHENNAI: The South Western Railway has notified special trains for Christmas between KSR Bengaluru and Dr MGR Chennai Central. Train 07319 KSR Bengaluru-Dr MGR Chennai Central special will leave Benglauru at 8.05 am on today (Saturday) and reach Central station at 2.30 pm on the same day (1 service).

In the return direction, Train 07320 Dr MGR Chennai Central-KSR Bengaluru special will leave Central station at 3.55 pm today (Saturday) and reach Bengaluru at 10.50 pm on the same day (1 service).

Advance reservations comprising an AC tier-II, AC tier-III, 11 sleeper class, two general second class and two second class coaches (Divyangjan Friendly) will open shortly from the Southern Railway (SR) end.