Chopper instructors pass with flying colours at INS Rajali, Arakkonam

CHENNAI: The valedictory function of the second Naval Helicopter Flying Instructors’ Course (NHFIC) was held at INS Rajali, Arakkonam on Friday marking the graduation of two Naval helicopter pilots as Qualified Flying Instructors.

Commodore Kapil Mehta, Commanding Officer, INS Rajali awarded the prestigious ‘Qualified Flying Instructor’ badges to Lieutenant Commander Rajat Balamohan and Lieutenant Commander Arsh Bansal.

The 22-week training program at NHFIC involved comprehensive ground and flying training with regular assessments focused on instructional capabilities.

The programme emphasises the seamless integration of theoretical knowledge with practical flying skills, preparing the trainee instructors to deliver effective training both on the ground and in the air, a defence release here on Saturday said. In his address, Commodore Kapil Mehta acknowledged the vital role of INAS 561 in timely training of Qualified Flying Instructors who in turn train ab initio pilots towards the Indian Navy’s growing aviation arm.

He exhorted the graduating instructors to uphold the values and traditions of the service and to serve as role models for aspiring Indian Navy pilots.