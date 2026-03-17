CHENNAI: An underground electric cable being damaged during excavation has brought the work on a stormwater drain on Choolai High Road to a standstill, which has in turn affected vehicular movement and is causing traffic congestion in the area.
The SWD work has been under way for the past two weeks along the stretch from Roundtana to Ramalinga Vilas. Of the 500 metres of drain that is to be constructed, work on only 50 metres has been completed so far, said officials.
While excavating the road margin, the main underground electric cable was accidentally damaged, forcing the work to be temporarily halted. Efforts are currently under way to replace the damaged cable.
Even as the work was suspended, the already congested stretch is now experiencing frequent traffic issues. The movement of heavy vehicles all through the day has caused inconvenience to commuters, particularly affecting school and college students, and office-goers.
A shopkeeper in the area said that even though the drain project was necessary, the ongoing work has narrowed the road, leading to severe traffic congestion. His business has taken a hit due to this, as the number of customers visiting shops has reduced, and loading and unloading of goods have also become difficult.
John, a resident, said the road was an important route used by many commuters every day. However, the ongoing excavation has made it difficult for vehicles to pass the area. Also, he added, it has become dangerous for children and elderly people to cross the road. The resident said authorities should deploy traffic police personnel during the morning and evening peak hours to manage congestion.
When contacted, a corporation official from ward 78 said he would look into it.Choolai High Road drain work stalls after power cable damage