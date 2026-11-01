Chola-era Nataraja-Sivakami idols found

CHENNAI: Unique Chola-era bronze alloy idols of Lord Nataraja in the Ananda Tandava (cosmic dance of bliss) posture and a gracefully sculpted Goddess Sivakami were recovered by the State Archaeology department during excavation in Nagapattinam, said Minister for Tamil Development A Rajmohan.
The two idols were found with their respective supporting pedestals at a depth of one meter during the ongoing excavation, which commenced on August 3, he said.
"Excavation works are currently underway in Nagapattinam under the aegis of the Tamil Nadu government's Department of Archaeology. Through these efforts, evidence showcasing the antiquity and historical significance of the Tamil people is being uncovered. I am delighted to share that several statues have been discovered, including bronze idols of Natarajar and Sivakami Amman from the Chola era," Rajmohan said, posting the images on X on Friday.
Lord Nataraja's idol in standing position measures 110 cm in height and 100 cm in width. The four-armed deity is captured in the classical 'Ananda Tandava' posture. Goddess Sivakami also in standing position is 82 cm in height and 23 cm in width. The two-armed goddess is gracefully sculpted in the traditional 'Tribhanga' (triple-bend) posture.
Based on initial analyses of their physical traits, iconographic attributes, ornamental etchings, and pedestal style, experts estimate the idols date back to the 12th century AD (late Chola period). These artifacts offer crucial material evidence on the religious practices, metallurgical engineering, and maritime trade-era metal sculpture schools centered around Nagapattinam under Chola rule, an official said.