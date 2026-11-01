Chola-era Nataraja-Sivakami idols found

The two idols were found with their respective supporting pedestals at a depth of one meter during the ongoing excavation, which commenced on August 3, he said.

"Excavation works are currently underway in Nagapattinam under the aegis of the Tamil Nadu government's Department of Archaeology. Through these efforts, evidence showcasing the antiquity and historical significance of the Tamil people is being uncovered. I am delighted to share that several statues have been discovered, including bronze idols of Natarajar and Sivakami Amman from the Chola era," Rajmohan said, posting the images on X on Friday.