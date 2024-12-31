Chintadripet fish market vendors to pay rent to civic body

CHENNAI: The civic body will impose rental charges on vendors at the newly constructed modern fish market at Chintadripet, as per a resolution passed at the council meeting.

The fish market was constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 2.69 crore under the Singara Chennai 2.0 project. It can accommodate 82 shops, has a sewage treatment plant, garbage disposal system, parking space, and fish effluent to bio-digest.

The total area of a shop is 25 sq ft, for which the civic body will charge Rs 25 to Rs 30 per sq ft.