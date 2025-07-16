Chennai: Chimney near transformer sparks safety fears, activists raise alarm

CHENNAI: Residents of Ranganathapuram and Kamaraj Nagar West in Tiruvanmiyur have been experiencing frequent power cuts and voltage fluctuations, which they attribute to the repeated tripping of a distribution transformer.

They allege that the transformer is affected by hot air being blown directly onto it from the chimney of a nearby mess.

According to city-based activist O Unnikrishnan, the mess has encroached upon the space meant for the transformer and associated equipment, including the RMU and pillar boxes. “The pipe chimney even touches the transformer, posing a serious risk of fire or electrocution,” he said. “The power supply to the mess is in violation of applicable rules.”

Unnikrishnan, who is also a resident of Ranganathapuram, cited Regulation 12(b) of the TN Electricity Distribution Code, which mandates a clear space of 10x4 metres or 5x5 metres open to the sky for the installation of a structure-mounted transformer and associated switchgear. Regulation 29(13) stipulates that an approach road, at least 3 metres wide, must be provided from the public road to the electrical room or open space designated for the transformer and switchgear.

“But there is not even a metre of space available to access the transformer located behind the mess. TNPDCL field workers, including linemen and line inspectors who attend to faults, conceal the encroachments from the higher officials,” he alleged. “They have been posted in the same area for decades in violation of service regulations.”

Unnikrishnan also pointed out that power outages occur frequently without prior SMS alerts, violating the Electricity Consumer Rules. He urged immediate action to remove the chimney and the kitchen that were encroaching upon the transformer space.

An executive engineer of TNPDCL’s Adyar division told DT Next that he had inspected the transformer after receiving complaints and admitted that the access to it was inadequate. “We’ve told the assistant engineer of Tiruvanmiyur section to issue a notice to the mess, citing safety hazards posed to the equipment and nearby structures,” he added. “It is not just the mess — a few other petty shops have also encroached around the transformer, which was installed decades ago.”