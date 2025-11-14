Children's Day special: Beyond the age Cherishing the inner child within

CHENNAI: Beneath the layers of deadlines and adulthood lives a child who still dreams, laughs, and believes in magic. This Children’s Day, DT Next speaks to Chennaiites from different walks of life who share how nurturing their inner child helps them move through life’s storms with wonder, warmth, and strength

That innocence maintain our sanity

We should not let go of our childhood hobbies or anything that we loved back then. It makes a significant difference in helping us sail through the obstacles we face with a gleaming smile. I have loved art since my childhood, and even now, it gives me inner peace when the world turns harsh. Moreover, expressing our feelings, both happiness and sadness, without any filter, like a kid, makes things simpler and more natural. However, there is a line between letting out our anger without being rude. The innocence of the inner child in us keeps us pure and genuine, maintaining our sanity. If we lose that, jealousy, rudeness, and greed take centre stage. If the child within us is happy, we heal from even the deepest wounds. That helps us embrace who we are.





—Monisha Blessy, actor

My granddaughter keeps the child in me alive

Ilove creating workshops that toddlers and babies truly enjoy! This, in turn, keeps the child in me completely engaged and happy. Above all, I’m extremely lucky to have a little granddaughter who’s like a patch of positive energy in the house. We are constantly engaged in reading, creating art, making music, and playing together. We even cook together! All of this keeps my inner child alive.

—Aysha Rau, managing trustee of The Little Theatre*









Not carrying baggage and being compassionate like a kid

Achild’s world is entirely different from ours. It is filled with joy, innocence, obedience, and purity. Thoughts of regret and guilt seep in only as we grow up. Being a social worker, I travel with children a lot. I realised that if we try to move on from an unpleasant situation without dragging it out, peace can be restored. Kids do not carry baggage and forgive easily. I follow compassion in times of crisis. Growing up comes with overthinking, intolerance, and wasting our energy in unwanted places. But we can stay grounded if we have the curiosity to learn like a child. Every day is a huge canvas to learn new things, and this applies even to adults like us. In this way, we realise the purpose of our life.





‘Painting keeps my inner child alive’

Art is my way of keeping my inner child alive. Whenever I face challenges, I pick up my brush and let colours express what words cannot. Painting brings me peace, playfulness, and the same curiosity I had as a child. During difficult times, I reconnect with my inner child by remembering how I used to dream fearlessly and laugh easily. I let myself slow down, do something creative, or simply enjoy moments without overthinking. That innocence helps me face challenges with strength and hope.

I believe embracing our inner child is important because it keeps us connected to our true emotions and helps us see life with curiosity and openness. As we grow, responsibilities and expectations often make us more cautious or serious, but our inner child reminds us to stay creative, kind, and joyful. It also helps us stay grounded, as when we reconnect with simple pleasures and gratitude, we find balance amid challenges and remember what truly matters in life.

- Ruban, artist





